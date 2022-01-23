Work Week Cool-down

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will rule the weather on the West Coast for the next week! However, the general offshore flow we've been experiencing will shift slightly more onshore as we head into the workweek, cooling temperatures a bit. Rain will remain a memory until the ridge breaks down.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE --may be locally worse near the Colorado Fire



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Any smoke from the fire will push south along the coast, especially during the afternoon hours and into Monday. Deeper northwesterly onshore winds expected on Monday which will carry higher moisture levels to the higher elevations.



*Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service*

...Sunday 1pm to Monday 1pm.

Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Northwest swell of 3 to 6 feet at 17 to 20 seconds

Coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay.

Long lulls are typical between hazardous sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up to 30 minutes between larger waves.

Overnight: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30s-40s for most areas and 20s possible for southern valleys.



Monday: Temperatures will cool slightly, as a weak upper low moves into our region and winds shift back onshore. Highs will still be seasonable. Mostly 60s and sunny.



Extended: Sunny, mild, and dry for the next week. The beginning of the week will cool slightly, with a chance to see a few more clouds. The ridge of high pressure will build back in by mid-week, warming temperatures back up. Watching a weak system heading into the weekend. As of now, rain chances look slim, if any. The better chance of possible showers could arrive the first week of February.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 31st – February 6th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”