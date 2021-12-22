Wet But Seasonable Countdown to Christmas

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Unsettled weather has returned, which will mean rain chances of each of the next six days. The first system is stalling over us tonight which will lead to on and off rain across the region. As it slowly moves south on Wednesday, some air support will arrive and enhance the rainfall late in the day. A reinforcing cold front will then swing through on Thursday which could lead moderate to briefly heavy rains before some clearing on Friday. Additional systems will follow through the holiday weekend with subsequently colder air masses. The first will arrive late Saturday into Sunday with another one on Monday. Snow levels will lower enough for our mountains to see another round of wintery precipitation. Some of the details are still to be hammered out, so stay tuned to the forecast.





Wednesday: Periods of light rain under mostly cloudy skies early, then rain picks up especially in the south later in the day with the Sana Lucia Range being favored. Mild, with breezy southerly winds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Moderate to potentially heavy rainfall batters parts of the Salinas Valley, Santa Cruz County, and the Big Sur coastline. Gusty winds out of the south with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of moderate rain. Brief heavy rain possible. Gusty southerly winds at times, especially late. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Showers linger on Friday with clearing late Friday into Saturday. Rain is then possible again late Saturday into Sunday and then again on Monday. Snow levels will drop along with the temperatures with highs in the 40s-50s out of the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 29th – January 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”