Opening the Sunday Stormdoor

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE



WEATHER STORY

Following the drier air mass that brought chilly conditions and even frost through Saturday morning, a stronger system will then arrive out of the weekend bringing moderate to heavy rain along with gusty winds. Additional rain will be possible for the remainder of next week. We’ll also see a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday along with lowering snow levels. There are a lot of pieces with this coming system, so please stay tuned to the forecast.



Saturday: Colder in the morning with widespread frost inland (lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s) and patchy frost to the coast (lows in the 30s). Skies remain mostly sunny through the day with an increase of high clouds late. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: We'll start to see some relief from the frosty overnight conditions that had us reaching for jackets Friday Saturday morning. Expect mid to high 30s inland, with some lower 30s in the hills. Lower 40s for the coast, and a chance of raindrops across the region closer to sunrise.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Light showers will begin to push through early for northern portions of Santa Cruz County. The showers will become moderate to heavy heading into the afternoon, becoming more widespread through areas of Monterey County and parts of San Benito County. The highest precipitation totals are expected for the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucia Range (especially around the Big Sur Coast). Rain will continue to be moderate to heavy through the overnight night hours.

Extended: A secondary system will keep the rain machine going into Tuesday where lowering snow levels and the chance for thunderstorms will make things even more interesting. Additional waves follow, bringing more rain later in the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”