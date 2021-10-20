Active Weather Ahead

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Active weather expected over the next week with a series of storms bringing rain and wind to the region. The first lingers over the region the evening before fading back to the north overnight. A second system arrives late in the week with a third, possibly strongest out of the weekend into early next week.

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with occasional light showers. Breezy at times for most areas, gusty at times for the higher terrain and exposed coast. Inland areas will be partly cloudy with occasional light showers mainly in the north. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s with upper 50s to low 70s inland.

Overnight: Scattered showers will continue for much of the immediate coast and inland areas excluding the Salinas Valley during the night. Overnight low temperatures will largely be in the mid to low 50s. Showers will subside closer to sunrise; prior to which patchy fog is possible across the viewing area.



Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Breezy at times. Highs mainly in the 60s on the coast and 60s-70s inland.

Extended: The next weather system arrives early on Friday with more light to moderate rain and occasional gusty winds. We’ll get a brief break on Saturday before a potentially stronger, wetter system Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned to the forecast!







This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 28th – November 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”