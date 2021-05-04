Cooler Mid-Week

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



Temperatures will continue to head upward through today. However, the ridge will be short-lived, being replaced by a trough for Wednesday/Thursday. While this trough won’t bring dynamic weather to the region, you can expect cooler temperatures. Another ridge will try to build back in for the weekend, sending temps back upward and kicking up the winds.



FORECAST

Rest of Tuesday: Sunny with some low clouds/fog returning to the coast late. Expect highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 80s to low 90s inland. Breezy to windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening. Coastal areas may be a touch cooler in the evening than on Monday night.

Overnight: Low clouds and fog return near the bay and nearby inland valleys. Overnight lows will be on the warmer side, mostly in the 40s-50s.



Wednesday: Increased low cloudcover on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s. Still warm inland, though, with 70s to 80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Extended: Northwesterly onshore winds will pick up a bit on Thursday and last into the weekend, getting gusty at times. High temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly warm through the period with some warming Saturday/Sunday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 12th – May 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”