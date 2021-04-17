Warm Sunday

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

A strong ridge of high pressure will center over the region this weekend. This big dome of warm air will mean some of the warmest temperatures of the year for some areas. Sunday will likely be the warmest day on the coast with highs 5-10ºF above normal and that heat will likely last into Monday for inland cities, especially farther away from the coast.



Overnight: Patchy low clouds/fog possible around the bay and into nearby valleys. Otherwise, clear. Lows in the 40s for most areas with a few inland valleys dipping into the 30s. Breezy northerly (offshore) winds over the hills.



Sunday: Skies clear out for the most party Sunday as the ridge dominates overhead. Expect coastal highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s with widespread 80s inland. Becoming breezy around the river mouths into the inland valleys during the afternoon.



Monday: Cooler and cloudier on the coast with the return of onshore flow. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Inland areas will remain very warm with highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Becoming breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: A weak weather system will slide down the state from the north Tuesday into Wednesday. Onshore flow will strengthen ahead of it, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions to the coast. As it passes on Wednesday, there is a slight chance for a shower over the inland hills. High pressure will build back in late in the week with another stretch of warmer temperatures. Then, the pattern looks to become a bit more active through the weekend into the next week with the return of at least a chance for rain.







This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions for a small section of southwestern Monterey County.