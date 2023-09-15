More of the Same!

No real change coming but inland areas will gradually cool down and coastal communities may warm up a bit before the weekend's over! Temperatures haven’t changed much over the last couple of days and they’re not going to change much in the next couple. Most coastal and lower elevation inland areas will see another day of below-normal highs on Friday, though some of the higher elevation locations may warm a degree or two. By the weekend, temps may ease up on the coast a bit with a few breaks in the clouds, but an incoming trough/upper-level low will keep inland areas well below normal through much of next week. This is all part of a blocked weather pattern which will keep deep onshore flow directed at us for at least the next six days.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds will start to push inland by early evening, becoming widespread overnight with drizzle possible around the coast. Mostly cloudy, and patchy fog possible by morning. Lows will be mild, in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon—maybe just a touch more sunshine than previous day. Slightly warmer on the coast with highs in the low 60s to low 70s and low 70s to low 90s inland. Windy for inland valleys late in the da

Sunday: Morning clouds and fog coastal and in the valleys then afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cool down will begin inland with sunshine but temps will drop a bit.



Extended: Cooler than normal high temperatures can be expected into next week with widespread low clouds for the overnights and mornings. We’ll see some high clouds at times next week, but at the moment, no precipitation other than coastal drizzle is expected.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free