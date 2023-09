Labor Day Evening Forecast Preview

The deep trough of low pressure over us this weekend will begin to move off to the west with warmer air moving in aloft. Most areas will warm up because of this on Monday, but… the warming atmosphere will likely add some stability to the marine layer meaning that low clouds are more likely to stick around in the afternoon hours. This is most likely on the south side of the bay where most areas will actually be cooler than the day before. Weak troughing will then hang on over the West Coast for the remainder of the work week, ultimately keeping temperatures seasonable to slightly cool. Some warming is then expected for the weekend. It should also be noted that sea surface temperatures remain above normal which will keep coastal temperatures warmer than the weather pattern would suggest, especially when it comes to morning lows.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast with clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Becoming sunny inland with a few clouds over the hills in the afternoon. Inland highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds becoming windy for the inland valleys late in the day.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies to start, becoming mostly cloudy for the coast and nearby valleys. Far interior locations will remain mostly clear. Areas of fog possible by morning. Lows will be mild, in the 50s to low 60s. Valleys outside the low clouds will dip into the 40s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—with mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds becoming windy for the inland valleys late in the day.



Extended: Temperatures remain persistent through around Thursday, then will warm into the weekend. Dry conditions expected to continue.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free