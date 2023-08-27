Warm And Then Warmer And Then Not Warmer

Warm but occasionally windy conditions will greet us for the first few days of the week. A flat ridge of high pressure presides over Southern California with a hot air mass in place. A deep trough sits off the Pacific Northwest Coast, though, so we’re kind of squished in the middle. We will certainly feel the warmth on the Central Coast, though! Expect seasonable to slightly warm conditions for Monday/Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. There will be some fluctuations in marine layer depth during the period as models are indicating enough deepening overnight Monday into Tuesday to maybe squeeze some drizzle out, but then dryer air from the north behind a passing trough will mix out a lot of clouds Tuesday into Wednesday. In fact, that dry northerly flow will really cancel out our onshore flow and will likely lead to significant Wednesday. Overall troughing will then dominate into the weekend with seasonable coastal weather but cool temps inland. As that trough moves through Labor Day Weekend, moisture levels may increase just enough to make---well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. Stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay extended until 9AM Tuesday.



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Mostly clear with only patchy low clouds developing around the bay and on the coast. Lows in the 50s for most areas.



Monday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds possible on the south side of the bay. Seasonable on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 80s to around 101ºF inland. Gusty northwesterly winds at times on the coast and into the valleys. Low clouds increase late.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with a spritz of drizzle possible, then becoming mostly sunny with only a few low clouds on the south side of the bay. Seasonable on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to around 81ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 80s to around 100ºF inland. Gusty northwesterly winds at times on the coast and into the valleys. Low clouds increase late.





Extended: Temperatures will jump up on Wednesday with a more northerly wind flow. Some areas may see an increase of 5-10º under sunny skies. Then, expect seasonable to slightly cool weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend under partly cloudy skies.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free