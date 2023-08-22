Tuesday Evening Weather Preview

A dryer weather, warmer (mainly inland) pattern setting in. There may be one final round of showers and maybe a thunderstorm over the Diablos Tuesday afternoon. For the rest of the week, we’ll be wedged between the massive ridge over the nation’s mid-section and a trough out over the Pacific. We’ll warm up a bit in the wake of the low Tuesday/Wednesday, then the strengthening trough will deepen our marine layer and cool us down Thursday/Friday. We may see some coastal drizzle during this period. There are some disagreements in the models on how the weekend and beyond progresses. The Euro, for example, is building the ridge back west, but this is not happening in the GFS (American model). I’ve built a slight warm-up into the forecast for Sunday/Monday, however.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast. Cumulus will build up over the higher terrain with a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible over the Diablos. Warmer, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and upper 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming windy in the valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds will become thicker near the coast, pushing into the north side of the Salinas Valley. Lows will be cooler, overall, with mainly 50s and 60s. Some areas of patchy fog, mainly near the coast, are possible by morning.



Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer yet with plenty of 70s on the coast and 80s-90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming windy in the valleys.



Extended: Cooling with increased low clouds Thu/Fri, then slowly warming through the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 30th – September 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free