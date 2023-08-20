Memories of Hilary

Moisture from Hilary will stream through our area on Sunday, notably as a shield of high cloudcover. Isolated showers are possible within the shield. Rainfall amounts (if any) will generally be light and more likely the farther east you live in our coverage area. The moisture plume will be deflected east of us by early Monday morning. However, some moisture will likely be drawn in around a cut-off area of low pressure just offshore. As that moisture is directed at us Monday, an additional shower or thunderstorm may be possible. In the meantime, expect generally warm, muggy conditions. We’ll have a bit of a temperature roller coaster for the rest of the week with most areas cooling Tuesday, warming Wednesday, and then cooling back down toward the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Broken high clouds. Can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most areas will remain dry. Mild lows with most areas in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain shower possible. Showers over the eastern mountains may be accompanied by lightning (making them thunderstorms!). Deep southwesterly flow will be windy at times both on the coast and inland and bring cooler air to the mountains and the north side of the bay. Overall, though, coastal temps will remain above normal while inland areas will be below.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties including Monterey Bay from 9AM Monday until 9PM Monday



-Southerly winds of 15-30kt and gusts up to 40kt will make conditions hazardous for mariners.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Tuesday: A few sprinkles will be possible on the coast early and then an isolated afternoon shower will be possible over the hills. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and slightly warmer conditions with coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s and 80s-90s inland. Coastal winds will be light but up-valley winds will pick up for inland areas in the afternoon.



Extended: Mostly sunny and generally warm for the remainder of the week. That’s it. No tropical cyclones, monsoon moisture, atmospheric rivers or alien invasions to speak of. Check back later. :p

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 28th – September 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free