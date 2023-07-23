Sunrise Sunset Weather

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the second round of intense heat will slide east, making way for some cooler air to filter in from the north beginning Sunday. The pattern will shift and a cooling trend will start for the inland areas. Next week will be cooler inland.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

**Gale Warning**

...in effect until 3 a.m. Monday for Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas

...northwest winds 15-25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.



...strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize, damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans.

Sunday: Scattered high clouds and cooler. High temps will be 3 to 8 degrees cooler. The marine layer will continue with steady temps at the coast.

Monday: A deeper marine layer and low clouds expected at the coast as pattern changes, and inland temps will continue to trend downward so continuing to cool a bit.

Extended:: By Tuesday we may see moisture stream up from the southeast that will lead to possible instability and precipitation for higher elevations but so far looks to stay to our east but watching. Also onshore winds will pick up with gale force gusts over coastal waters. Light southerly swell will persist through next week as well as fog.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 87ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 28th – August 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free