Inland Heat Returns

The overall weather patterns reveals that we are sandwiched between an expansive area of high pressure to our southeast and a gyre-like low pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska. The ridge is more dominant due to its proximity and continues to cook our inland areas, though temperatures have been much closer to normal these past few days. We’ll see the ridge nudge back to the west in the coming days, warming temperatures back up. This will be notable inland with highs returning to 5-10ºF above normal. At the coast, compression of the marine layer will allow for some warming but also make dense fog more possible. Temps are likely to peak Friday with some leveling off into next week. On top of all of that, some smoke will remain possible in the low to mid-levels in the coming days from a wildfire in southwest Oregon.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Sunny inland as high clouds move out of the area. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 70s on the coast with mid 70s to low 100s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Coastal locations will be quick to cloud in early, while inland locations will start mostly clear becoming cloudy by morning. Low clouds will once again fill interior valleys. Patchy, light drizzle and areas of fog are possible. Lows will be near seasonable with 50s on the coast and inland valleys with 60s up in the hills.



Thursday: Widespread low clouds with patchy fog for the coast and inland valley early, becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Sunny inland. Warmer, with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast with mid-70s to mid 100s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.

**HEAT ADVISORY**

In effect starting Friday 11am to Saturday 11pm. For North Bay interior mountains, East Bay hills and

valleys, central and eastern Santa Clara county, and the interior Central Coast.



*High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, up to 107 for areas further inland.



*Above normal temperatures and moderate Heat Risk will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger over the weekend,

especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be little overnight relief from the marine layer.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Extended: Temperatures will continue to warm until Friday, peaking and leveling off through the weekend. Expect some low cloudcover on the coast day to day, more likely to be fog into the weekend with the compressed marine layer. Slightly cooler temps heading out of the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 87ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 26th – August 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free