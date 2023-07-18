Tuesday Evening Weather Preview

Hot temperatures will continue across much of the country, but will continue to be comfortable on the coast. The big, hot southwestern ridge will continue its trek to the southeast into Tuesday which will help keep inland temperatures more seasonable, but it looks to strengthen and budge back westward into the weekend. This will mean another upward temperatures swing. In the meantime, some upper level moisture has been drawn in around the ridge and will spread north in the form of high clouds into Tuesday (and perhaps again later in the week). Precipitation is not expected outside of any drizzle in the low, coastal clouds. One other thing to note: some wildfire smoke from Oregon may move down in the low to mid levels in the coming days, so we’ll be keeping an eye on air quality.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Rest of Tuesday: A few low clouds on the south/east sides of the bay with scattered high clouds across the south. There is a very slight chance of a high based shower/thundershower over southern Monterey/San Benito Counties. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF on the coast and ranging from the mid 70s to around 100ºF inland. Westerly onshore winds becoming breezy around the river mouths and then windy into the valleys in the afternoon and evening. Hazy at times with wildfire smoke drifting in from the north.

Overnight: Low clouds will develop after dark, moving into nearby valleys by morning. Patchy fog is possible near sunrise. Lows will be seasonable in the mid to low 50s for most locations, higher elevations will be warmer in the low to mid 60s.



Wednesday: Low clouds with patchy fog on the coast & nearby valleys early, then becoming partly cloudy with low clouds on the south/east sides of the bay with scattered thin, high clouds across the region. Highs in the low 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and ranging from the mid 70s to low 100s inland. Westerly onshore winds becoming breezy on the coast and then windy into the valleys in the afternoon and evening. Hazy at times with wildfire smoke drifting in from the north.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend with coastal areas reaching or slightly exceeding seasonal normals starting on Friday and Thursday for inland areas. Temperatures are likely to peak on Saturday and then level off into early next week. Expect some low cloudcover on the coast day to day, more likely to be fog into the weekend with the compressed marine layer.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 87ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 26th – August 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free