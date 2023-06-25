Finally Summer?

Expect more of the same over the weekend. Weak troughing will hang on over the West Coast into early next week. It is likely that temperatures will remain below normal during this period. There is some potential for heat late next week as a ridge of high pressure finally moves in, with some interior spots possibly climbing well into the 90s.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 50s for most areas, 40s for southern valleys.



Monday: Morning clouds then sunshine with temps still unseasonably cool. Coastal highs mainly in the low to mid 60s and inland in the 70s to low 80s. Gusty winds continue.



Extended: Pattern shift by mid week, which will mean a gradual warmup and more seasonal high temps. Interior locations could be well into the 90s by the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 30th – July 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free