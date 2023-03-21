Rain And Wind Persist

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



A strong storm system takes aim on the Central Coast on Tuesday. The question is: just how good is its aim? Here’s why that matters. A strong surface low is likely to develop overnight and then make landfall somewhere between San Francisco and Morro Bay. Our area just happens to be in the middle of that target. This surface low will likely have strong, damaging winds circling it, especially on its south and east quadrants. At this point, it is looking more and more likely we will see strong, damaging winds on our coast and in the coastal mountains. Isolated instances are also possible inland, especially over the ridges. The strongest winds are likely between 6AM and 6PM Tuesday. As for the rain, a shield of moderate rain will push through overnight and lasting through the morning commute. It may be briefly heavy and cause some minor flooding of roads and low areas. Slides are also possible. Then, rounds of showers and perhaps thunderstorms will be possible into the evening. Rains may be more constant in the coastal mountains. Showers and isolated thunderstorms linger into Wednesday and while winds will decrease, they will remain blustery.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… for Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties and the Santa Cruz Mountains into Santa Clara County in effect from 7AM Tuesday until 9PM Tuesday.



*South winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.



*Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties including Monterey Bay in effect from 3AM Tuesday until 3AM Wednesday



*South/Southeast winds 30-45kts, gusts to 55kts and seas of 7-13ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



*Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.







**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the KION viewing area in the Santa Clara Valley and Diablo Range in Santa Clara County in effect from 7AM Tuesday until 9PM Tuesday.



South winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the lower elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph for higher elevations.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.



*Strongest winds expected in the areas listed in the HIGH WIND WARNING above and over the highest peaks in the advisory area.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with ongoing rain and strong winds from Monterey Bay northward. Scattered showers and occasionally strong wind gusts south of Monterey Bay. Temperatures holding in the 50s. Snow possible above 3,500ft.



Overnight: Rounds of showers, and s slight chance of a thunderstorm, early. Individual showers could bring brief heavy downpours and strong gusts. Temperatures will be mild mainly 40s. Winds will continue to be breezy, gusty at times out of the southwest.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, blustery, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cool with highs in the 50s.

Extended: A weak system passes by on Thursday which could bring additional light rainfall. Then, expect cool, dry conditions for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Mornings may be a little frosty inland Friday through Sunday. More wet weather is possible next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 29th – April 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.