Unsettled, To Say The Least

Unsettled weather will continue for the next few days. A strong cold front moved through today with gusty winds, heavy rain, and embedded thunderstorms with small hail. Showers and isolated storms will follow overnight with additional rounds of showers for the next few days. Snow levels will remain between 2,000-3,000ft which will keep roads slippery in the higher elevations. Expect warmer, dryer weather toward the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

… extended until 9PM Monday for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties including Monterey Bay.



Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt with seas of 7-12ft expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for much of central and southern Monterey County in effect until 4:30PM Monday



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.



At 120 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.4 inches of rain have fallen.



- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Arroyo Seco, Lucia, Tassajara Hot Springs, Jamesburg, Gorda, Soledad, Greenfield, King City, Gonzales, Colman Canyon,

Sycamore Flat, San Lucas, Esalen Institute, San Ardo, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Partington Ridge.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for areas above 3,000ft in elevation in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties until 4PM Tuesday.



The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive early Monday morning with steadier snowfall Monday afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3 inches of snow. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph Monday afternoon will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities.



Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.





Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy with rounds of showers and the possibility of embedded thunderstorms. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail possible. Snow levels drop to 2,500ft. Gusty southwest winds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with intermittent showers, mountain snow showers, and a chance of thunderstorms, which could produce heavier rain and small hail. Lows once again cool, with mostly upper 30s to low 40s. Winds breezy, gusty at times.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with rounds of showers. Snow levels around 3,000ft, dropping to 2,000ft at night. Gusty westerly winds at times. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Extended: Showers with mountain snow continue into Wednesday, then skies will clear out for the most part for the rest of the week. By Thursday, expect cold mornings with slowly warming afternoons. Thursday morning may be particularly cold with frost and freeze issues likely. The next weather system may sneak in around Sunday or so.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.