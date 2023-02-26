Another Series of Storms

Active winter weather continues as we head into the work week! Showers come to an end late tonight as one system passes through, but another, stronger system will be here Monday with wind & rain, the potential for embedded thunderstorms, and the return of mountain snow. Then, a cold, unstable air mass will move over the region through Wednesday, keeping the chance of showers in the forecast with some consolidated waves moving through. The cold air mass mean mountain snow chances continue. Expect warmer, dryer weather toward the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Decreasing clouds with partial clearing, then increasing clouds toward dawn. Slightly cool with lows in the 30s-40s.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain early. Then, a cold front will bring a line of moderate to briefly heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms through the area from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Snow levels drop to 3,000ft, dropping to 2,500ft at night. Gusty southwest winds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.



***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from 9AM Monday until 3PM Monday for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties including Monterey Bay.



Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for areas above 3,000ft in elevation in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties from 10AM Monday until 4PM Tuesday.



The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive early Monday morning with steadier snowfall Monday afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3 inches of snow. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph Monday afternoon will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities.



Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with rounds of showers. Snow levels around 3,000ft, dropping to 2,000ft at night. Gusty westerly winds at times. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Extended: Showers with mountain snow continue into Wednesday, then skies will clear out for the most part for the rest of the week. By Thursday, expect cold mornings with slowly warming afternoons. Thursday morning may be particularly cold with frost and freeze issues likely. The next weather system may sneak in around Sunday or so.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.