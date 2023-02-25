The Next Series Of Storms

The cold core of this week’s storm system will linger to our south on Saturday, throwing a few more rounds of showers our way from the south. We’ll remain in a cold air mass through the weekend, though temperatures will warm slightly. A series of three storm systems will then roll through the area Sunday through Wednesday. The first will bring light to moderate rain and a few wind gusts Sunday afternoon. The second looks stronger and wetter—it will be here on Monday, and then followed by another on Tuesday with showers lingering into Wednesday. All the while, temperatures will remain cool for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Partly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles possible. Lows in the 30s to low 40s.



Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain in the afternoon. Snow levels rise to around 4,000ft. Highs mainly in the 50s. Gusty winds at times.



Extended: Rain is likely on Monday as another cold front moves through. It will bring gusty winds as well. A trailing system will arrive some time on Tuesday with showers lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures remain quite cool, but some warming is expected toward the end of the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.