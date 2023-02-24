Cold Winter’s Night

The cold core of this week’s storm system will linger to our south on Saturday, throwing a few more rounds of showers our way from the south. We’ll remain in a cold air mass through the weekend, though temperatures will warm slightly. A series of three storm systems will then roll through the area Sunday through Wednesday. The first will bring light to moderate rain and a few wind gusts Sunday afternoon. The second looks stronger and wetter—it will be here on Monday, and then followed by another on Tuesday with showers lingering into Wednesday. All the while, temperatures will remain cool for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly in the south and east. Where skies clear, temperatures will plummet into the 30s—in some cases reaching to or below the freezing mark. This is most likely in low, sheltered areas. With recent rain & snow, black ice is a threat as well, so use caution while driving.

***FREEZE WARNING***

…in effect from midnight Friday through 9 AM Saturday morning. Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. The Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito Counties.



For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

*FROST ADVISORY**

…from midnight Friday to 9am Saturday for the entire coast, the Salinas Valley, San Antonio Valley, Hollister Valley, and the Santa Clara Valley.



*Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.



Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold.



Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers over the hills in the afternoon. Snow levels around 2,500ft. Cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain in the afternoon. Snow levels rise to around 4,000ft. Highs mainly in the 50s. Gusty winds at times.



Extended: Rain is likely on Monday as another cold front moves through. It will bring gusty winds as well. A trailing system will arrive some time on Tuesday with showers lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures remain quite cool, but some warming is expected toward the end of the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.