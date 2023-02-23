Winter Stays The Night

The cold core of this week’s storm system will move through overnight bringing heavier precipitation (rain & snow!) and gusty winds along with the slight chance of a thunderstorm. As the low passes to our south Friday, showers wrap around behind it keeping rain/snow chances in the forecast through Saturday. Then, two more systems move in from the northwest. The first, weaker system will arrive Sunday night with a stronger, wetter system late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll remain in a cold air mass through the period with highs staying in the 40s-50s. If we clear out at all at night, temperatures will quickly drop into the 20s-30s.



AIR QUALITY: Good

***WINTER STORM WARNING***

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Diablo Range (in Santa Clara County) in effect until 11AM Friday.



Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into Friday along with locally strong and

gusty winds. The snow level will rise to around 2000 to 2500 feet with total snow accumulations…



of 3 to 7 inches for elevations above 2500 ft in the Santa Cruz Mountains

of 6 to 12 inches for elevations above 2500 ft in the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County



… and for the mountains of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect until 1PM Friday.



Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into Friday along with strong and gusty winds. The snow level will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow accumulations…



of 6 to 12 inches for elevations above 3000 ft in the mountains of San Benito County and the Gabilan Range and Cholame Hills into Monterey County.

of 4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft in the Santa Lucia Range. Total snowfall of more than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as well

as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties including Monterey Bay in effect from 9PM Thursday until 9AM Friday. (expires at 3AM Friday in the bay)



*Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft expected.

*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the entire KION coverage area in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Monterey, & San Benito Counties in effect until 4PM Friday.



*South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Overnight: Rain/snow showers become more numerous and widespread into the overnight with heavy precipitation possible at times. Accumulating snow levels will remain above 2,000ft, but occasional downdrafts may bring snowflakes/pellets (graupel or even small hail) down to much lower elevations. Lightning is also possible. Southwest winds will be gusty at times. Snowfall above 3,000ft will be heavy with white-out conditions possible. Lows in the 30s to low 40s.

***FREEZE WARNING***

…in effect from midnight Thursday through 9 AM Friday morning. Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. The Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito Counties including the Southern Salinas Valley.



For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…from midnight Wednesday to 9am Thursday for the entire coast, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and The Santa Clara Valley.



*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.



Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold.

Friday: Partial clearing with a few lingering showers. Snow levels remain above 2,000ft. Cold and breezy with highs in the 40s to low 50s.



Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Snow levels around 2,000ft. Cold with highs in the 40s to low 50s.



Extended: Expect cold and dry conditions early Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late as a weak system passes through. Winds will pick up as well. Another, stronger system will arrive late Monday into Tuesday with moderate rain likely and snow in the mountains once again. Showers linger behind that system on Tuesday and perhaps into Wednesday. Thursday looks dry and slightly cool, so there’s that.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.