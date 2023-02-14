Cold Nights Ahead

Cold air settles in overnight behind our Valentines Day cold front. This will lead to temperatures below freezing for many areas on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Overnight tonight, the continued windy conditions may impact temperatures by not allowing inversions to develop in some areas, but sheltered valleys are likely to see lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures will slowly warm into Presidents Day Weekend. A weather system coming down the coast Friday looks to remain just offshore and I’ve removed the chance of rain from the forecast for Friday. A system mid-week next week may bring rain, however.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas including Monterey Bay until 3AM Wednesday.

Northwest winds 20 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.



High seas of 14-19ft



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



*BEACH HAZARDS*

… for the entire coast in effect now until Wednesday morning.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches.

*Large shore pound, further than normal wave runup, and strong currents likely.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.

Overnight: Becoming clear. Winds will continue over the hills and the exposed coast, but will die off in the valleys. Expect frosty conditions and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s on the coast and mid 20s to low 30s inland with a widespread freeze.



***FREEZE WARNING***

…for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest in effect Wednesday from 2am to 9am.

*Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…for Santa Cruz Mountains, Monterey Bay, Big Sur Coast, and East Bay interior Valleys in effect from 2am to 9am Wednesday.

*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.





Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



Wednesday: Sunny and slightly warmer but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the 50s. Breezy at times.



*Freeze Watch*

… for the KION coverage area Thursday AM.



Extended: Cold again on Thursday morning but a few degrees warmer, then mostly sunny and slightly cool in the afternoon. Clouds increase Friday with a storm just offshore—some rain may get close to our coast, but that’s about it. Temperatures slowly warm up through the weekend into early next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.