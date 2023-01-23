The January Sun Rules This Week

Dry, offshore flow will continue through mid-week. The air mass will slowly warm, but we still have a couple of cold mornings to get through first. By Thursday, high temperatures will peak around 5ºF above normal for this time of year then slowly cool into the weekend. We’re watching a weak system that may bring some light rain Sunday into Monday and mark the begging of a wetter pattern.



AIR QUALITY: Good

*Beach Hazards*

… for north/west-facing beaches of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.



- Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Mostly clear, chilly, and frosty. Lows mainly in the 30s with a few low 40s near the coast, and 20s for sheltered valley locations. Light northeast winds.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Wednesday: Still chilly in the morning, but warmer yet in the afternoon under full sunshine. Widespread 60s for highs.



Extended: Temperatures continue to rise, peaking on Thursday, then slowly tapering back off into the weekend. Clouds increase Sunday as a weather system arrives. We’re watching for the possibility of rain.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 31st – February 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 26th – February 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.