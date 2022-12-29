Periods Of Rain

The atmospheric river that moved through Tuesday will bend back in from the west starting into Thursday sending rounds of light rain our way. This will continue through Friday when the river will line up for a straight shot of higher moisture values. This will likely lead to moderate to heavy rain into Saturday along with some gusty winds. We’ll then get another break on New Year’s Day before another series of systems next week. Keep the umbrella handy.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Thursday: Rounds of light rain at times, more persistent in the coastal mountains. Highs in the 50s.



Friday: Rounds of light rain at times, more persistent in the coastal mountains. Highs in the 50s.



*FLOOD WATCH*

… for the entire KION coverage area beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday.



A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California starting late tonight and continue through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding. A strong Pacific storm will then move across the region Friday night through Saturday evening, with periods of moderate to heavy rain expected. Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid rises and flooding of area rivers, streams, and creeks.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



Extended: Periods of light rain continue Friday into early Saturday with a shot of moderate to heavy rain later in the day Saturday. Temperatures stay seasonable to slightly cool. We’ll get a break New Year’s Day, though the preceding midnight may still be wet! The active weather pattern continues next week—in fact, some of the long term models look very wet—like very, very wet. Please pay attention to the forecast in the coming days.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”