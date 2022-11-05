The Storm Door Is Open

Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down the West Coast. The tail end of a weak forerunning system will slide through overnight with a light, drizzly rain. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle to light rain in the coast and mountains—more isolated for inland valleys. Expect lows in the 50s for most coastal locations and 40s to low 50s inland.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool with sprinkles early. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. Rain returns late.



Monday: Moderate rain and breezy conditions overnight, breaking to showers for the rest of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Another wave of moderate rain is expected in Tuesday with embedded thunderstorms and occasionally gusty conditions possible. Showers linger into Wednesday with dryer weather Thursday/Friday. Cool, with highs in the 50s-60s.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”