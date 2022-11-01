Chilly, Wet Start To November

Rain has finally returned! A deep trough of low pressure is digging in along the West Coast. Its associated cold front is passing through our area this afternoon. Showers may linger Wednesday and Thursday before things clear up, but temperatures will remain well below normal for most of the week. In fact, we’ll have to watch for some frosty mornings. Some warming expected into next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Tuesday: Widespread rain ending from northwest to southeast as we head into the evening. Gusty northwest winds at times. Showers redevelop late. Temperatures fall into the 50s for most areas.



Overnight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy at times. Lows in the 40s-50s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Can’t rule out an isolated lightning bolt or some small hail. Cool and blustery with highs in the 50s for most areas.



Extended: A few showers may linger on Thursday with partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy conditions. If we can clear out late in the week, mornings will get very chilly with frost possible. Friday morning is most notable. Temps will warm up a bit for the weekend, however, we’re tracking another system that could bring rain on Sunday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”