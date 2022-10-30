Cold November Rain

Expect a major pattern change as we head into the work week. A deep trough of low pressure will dig down the coast starting Monday. Initially, onshore flow and high clouds will keep things cool on Halloween, then a cold front will bring wind and rain on Tuesday. Showers may linger Wednesday and Thursday before things clear up, but temperatures will remain well below normal for most of the week. In fact, we’ll have to watch for some frosty mornings. Some warming expected into next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and nearby valleys. Patchy fog. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s-40s inland.



*Beach Hazards*

… from 5AM Monday until 11PM Monday.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



*Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents Monday morning through Monday afternoon.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Monday: Low clouds on the coast lingering into the afternoon. Meanwhile, high cloudcover will move in, keeping skies partly cloudy inland too. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy around the river mouths in the afternoon, then becoming windy for major valleys in the afternoon.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain from the late morning into the late afternoon, then clearing late. Rainfall amounts will be higher farther north and closer to the coast, but will remain light at best for most areas. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s for most areas. Gusty westerly winds along the cold front in the afternoon.



Extended: A few showers may linger on Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy conditions. If we can clear out late in the week, mornings will get very chilly with frost possible. Temps will warm up a bit for the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”