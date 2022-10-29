Dry Through Halloween

Expect a major pattern change as we head into the work week. A deep trough of low pressure will dig down the coast bringing much cooler air and even a chance for rain.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Sunday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Coastal highs in the 60s, 70s to around 80ºF inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and nearby valleys. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s-40s inland.



Extended: Cooler into mid-week. A chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday, though don't expect anything widespread. Any rain will remain light and scattered. The upper-level trough associated with this system will keep temperatures below average.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”