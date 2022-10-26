Quiet (And Spooky?) Into The Holiday

The next, weak weather system arrives early Wednesday, but you won’t notice much from it. It will keep the wind machine going and reinforce cooler temperatures, but besides a few clouds, you won’t see much. High pressure then slowly builds in from the west for the remainder of the weak, leading to a slow warm-up. Another system will brush past on Sunday, but it is looking dry and temps to look to fall at all with seasonable conditions lasting through Halloween. Beyond Halloween looks interesting for rain chances. Let us wait and see.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect until 9PM Wednesday.



* Northewest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Rest of Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 60s on the coast with 60s to low 70s inland.



Overnight: Mostly clear. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s-40s inland.



Extended: Sunnier, warmer, and less windy toward the end of the week, but seasonable to slightly cool for this time of year. Clouds increase this weekend as a system slides through.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”