Another Quick, Dry System

A pair of weak weather systems will move through Tuesday/Wednesday. While rain isn’t expected, a spritz of drizzle can’t be ruled out. The more noticeable impacts will be clouds, cooler temperatures, and occasionally gusty winds. Temperatures will level off with a bit more sun through the end of the week. Then, another system slides through this weekend. At the moment, it looks rather weak and mostly dry, but it bears watching.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Cooler with occasionally gusty northwest winds. Highs in the 60s for most areas with some 70s in southern Monterey County.



***GALE WARNING***

… from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9PM this evening until 9PM Wednesday.



* Northewest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Overnight: Partly cloudy. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s-40s inland.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool once again with occasionally gusty northwesterly winds. A few spritzes of drizzle can’t be ruled out on the south side of the bay. Highs in the 60s for most areas.



Extended: Sunnier, warmer, and less windy toward the end of the week, but seasonable to slightly cool for this time of year. Clouds increase this weekend as a system slides through.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”