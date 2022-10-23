Cold Monday Morning

Weather systems will bring doses of cold and relatively dry air to much of the West during over the next week. The first arrived early Saturday with dry, gusty, northerly winds. This dryer air mass will mean cool weather initially, though afternoon highs will slowly warm into the early portion of the week while winds slowly die down. Another similar system will arrive later in the week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Sunday: Clear skies. Gusty north-northwesterly winds at times. Mild on the coast in the afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s, cool inland with highs in the 60s-70s.



Overnight: Clear and chilly. Expect lows in the upper 30s to 40s for most coastal areas, widespread 30s inland. A few of the higher valleys may dip into the 20s.



*FROST ADVISORY*

… in effect from 11PM Sunday until 9AM Monday for the entire KION Viewing Area except the Santa Clara Valley.



*Temperatures in the mid 30s except as low as 29F to 33F mainly inland valleys will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Populations sensitive to cold temperatures such as the elderly should take proper precautions, including please do not leave pets outdoors overnight in cold temperatures. Expect near freezing to slightly sub-freezing temperatures for at least a couple hours to as much as several hours especially from near midnight tonight to just after sunrise Monday morning.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until if needed in the spring.



Extended: Expect chilly nights but mild days for the first few days of the week. Another weather system will bring clouds and wind late Tuesday into Wednesday which will be followed by another cooler day and a slow warm-up into next weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 31st – November 6th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”