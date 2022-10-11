Fogtoberfest

A weak and dry upper level low will settle in to our south through mid-week. The easterly flow aloft will work against the marine layer clouds, but due to the proximity of the low and deep onshore flow, we’ll likely see some low cloudcover hang on. With that said, I expect slightly warmer, sunnier coastal conditions toward the end of the week as this pattern blocks up. It will likely break down out of the weekend, but temperatures should remain seasonable in the short term.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Low clouds return to the inland valleys and remain on the coast. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the 50s for most areas, a few 40s for clear inland valleys.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Temperatures will ever so slowly warm through the remainder of the week with a bit more sunshine in the forecast.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”