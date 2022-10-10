All Blocked Up

A weak and dry upper level low will settle in to our south through mid-week. Light easterly flow aloft will slowly mix some dry air into the top of the marine layer. The layer will remain somewhat deep due to the proximity of the low but the dryer air will cut down on clouds. So, I expect a slow warming trend with less cloudcover this week. This is a (rex) blocking pattern and will remain in place for about a week or so…



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Monday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Some mid to high level clouds possible in the south. Expect highs in the low 60s to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Low clouds return to the inland valleys and remain on the coast. Patchy fog possible. Still can't rule out a few sprinkles. Lows in the 50s for most areas, a few 40s for clear inland valleys.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Temperatures will ever so slowly warm through the remainder of the week with a bit more sunshine in the forecast.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”