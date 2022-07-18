WEATHER STORY

We will remain sandwiched between high pressure over the American West and a trough off low pressure to our northwest. These two features will continue to do battle for the next week, only meaning for slight temperature variations locally. Sunday into Monday, a small amount of monsoon moisture will rotate in around the ridge into our area. We will likely see an increase in high clouds, but there is also a non-zero chance of a high based (mostly dry) shower or thunderstorm on Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



From the National Weather Service in Monterey (in italics)…

*Beach Hazards Statement*

… for all immediate coastal areas through Wednesday evening.



Hazards: Sneaker waves and enhanced rip currents



A long period southerly swell will arrive this afternoon. The long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents for south-facing beaches. Strong currents also possible for west-facing beaches. Individuals going to the coast should use caution and are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties.

*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast for south facing beaches.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

*Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents this afternoon through Wednesday.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Monday: Monsoon moisture will stream in from the south showing up as broken high clouds. A few high based showers & thunderstorms will be possible across mainly Monterey & San Benito Counties. Light rain, gusty winds, and lightning will be possible. These showers may approach the Monterey Bay Area as they dissipate. Otherwise, expect patchy low clouds on the coast, thickening late. Expect highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s on the coast and upper 70s to upper 90s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Overnight: Low clouds will eventually expand around the bay and into nearby valleys by dawn with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas, but 60s up in the hills and even a few 70s in our far eastern valleys.



Extended:. Then, expect fairly seasonable temperatures for the next week with morning low clouds on the coast and a few lingering on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Inland areas will be sunny and seasonable to slightly warm with afternoon winds.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 26th – August 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”