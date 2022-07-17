Monsoon Edge

WEATHER STORY

We will remain sandwiched between high pressure over the American West and a trough off low pressure to our northwest. These two features will continue to do battle for the next week, only meaning for slight temperature variations locally. Sunday into Monday, a small amount of monsoon moisture will rotate in around the ridge into our area. We will likely see an increase in high clouds, but there is also a non-zero chance of a high based (mostly dry) shower or thunderstorm on Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



… from the National Weather Service in Monterey (in italics)

**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for the interior mountains and higher valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect until 7PM Sunday.



*Temperatures in the upper 90s and up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit expected.



*Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities such as hiking or camping.



*Hottest locations will be across eastern and southern San Benito county. After 7 PM PDT, temperatures could still be in the low to mid 90s but will be quick to cool.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Rest of Sunday: Partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the outer coast and south/east sides of the bay. Highs will range from the low 60s to upper 70s—warmest around Santa Cruz. Inland, expect mostly sunny conditions with a few high clouds sneaking in from the south. Inland highs will continue to be hot, ranging from upper 70s near the coast into the triple digits in our higher and southern valleys. Winds pick up in the afternoon and evening for inland valleys.



Overnight: Low clouds will eventually expand around the bay and into nearby valleys by dawn with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas, but 60s up in the hills and even a few 70s in our far eastern valleys.



Monday: We’ll experience our normal cycle of low clouds, but add in more high cloudcover during the day. There is also a slight chance of a (mostly dry) high based thunderstorm over our eastern mountains later in the day. Expect highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s on the coast and upper 70s to upper 90s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Extended:. Then, expect fairly seasonable temperatures for the next week with morning low clouds on the coast and a few lingering on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Inland areas will be sunny and seasonable to slightly warm with afternoon winds.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”