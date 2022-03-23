Toasty Away From The Coast

WEATHER STORY

After a toasty Tuesday, we will then quickly move into a summer-like pattern with heat inland but onshore winds and marine layer clouds at the coast for the middle portion of the week. Some coastal warming is possible into the weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. That system is looking … complicated. Rain is looking likely, and there is some potential for moderate rain, but there is also a lot that could go wrong ending in a bust. So, pay attention to the forecast in the coming days. As for now, the most likely timing is looking like Monday morning with rain starting as early as Sunday evening.



Air Quality: GOOD



Rest of Wednesday: Cooler on the coast with patchy low clouds and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland areas will remain very warm, however, with 70s-80s expected. Record highs possible inland. Winds pick up in the valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Fog will once again fill in around Monterey Bay and into the inland valleys, likely becoming dense leading up to sunrise. Lows will be comfortable in the mid to high 40s for most spots.



Thursday: Very summer-like in that we’ll see heat inland (upper 70s to mid 80s) but cooler weather at the coast with low clouds possible.



Extended: Expect another summer-like day on Friday with low clouds on the coast but inland heat. All areas will warm slightly Friday with continued coastal warming Saturday. A weather system will then arrive Sunday night bringing clouds and rain which is likely to last into Monday. We’ll also likely see gusty southerly winds with this system.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 31th – April 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”