Watching Weekend Rain

WEATHER STORY

High pressure remain anchored off to our southwest, but it will let a couple of weather systems in over the next few days. The first, weak system will pass by early on Saint Patrick’s Day and will bring some clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. We’ll get a break on Friday before a stronger system arrives on Saturday. Notice I said “stronger” and not “strong.” This system will bring scattered rain to the region and gusty conditions will also develop and then continue for a day or two afterward. The ridge will then rebuild early next week with very warm temperatures expected.



Air Quality: GOOD



Rest of Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny by the end of the day. Seasonable to slightly cool with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy at times in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low coastal clouds and fog possible. Inland areas should stay mostly clear. Lows mainly in the 40s with upper 30s possible in the southern valleys.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer, with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 60s-70s inland. Breezy at times in the afternoon.



Extended: Clouds increase again on Saturday as the next weather system arrives. It will likely bring scattered rain showers to the region which will then be followed by gusty northwesterly winds overnight into Sunday. Winds could remain strong into Monday for inland valleys. While temperatures will cool initially this weekend, they will warm up quite a bit next week with widespread 70s-80s expected!





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”