Living On The Edge (Of The Storm Track)

WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will be somewhat active over the next week or so. While blocking high pressure remains stationed off to our southwest, it will be just far enough away that we will feel impacts from weather systems impacting the coast to our north. We’ll be on the edge of the storm track for the rest of the week which will mean passing clouds and breezy onshore flow. I’m watching Thursday as some models are showing some light precipitation nearby as a disturbance passes to our north. The best chance for rain will come on Saturday, however, as a stronger, wetter system arrives



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Tuesday: Slowly decreasing clouds with a few lingering light showers.Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 60s for most areas. A few southern valleys may reach 70ºF. Breezy at times inland, then northwesterly onshore winds pick up late for most areas.



*Beach Hazards*

From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

Very long to long period west-northwest swell will continue into Tuesday resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods gradually decreasing Tuesday morning and afternoon, however the risk of both strong rip currents and sneaker waves will continue during the day. Swell heights and periods easing Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, thus by then the beach hazards statement will likely be allowed to expire. On days with high sneaker wave risk, the ocean can appear deceptively calm with long lulls between larger wave sets. This may lead to individuals venturing onto exposed coastal features where infrequent but powerful waves can overwhelm them, knocking them into the cold, restless ocean where the possibility of hypothermia or drowning is severe. Each year, individuals lose their life during similar sneaker wave events along the California coast. If visiting the coast this weekend, respect the power of the ocean, remain vigilant of your surroundings, and avoiding venturing onto exposed coastal features where sudden, powerful waves can put your life at risk.



*Long period swell at 19 seconds Monday night and Tuesday.



*High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.



*Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Breezy conditions stick around after dark for inland spots. Fog and low clouds will likely develop on the coast and in valleys. Lows will be comfortable, with most inland spots in the 40s and coastal areas can expect lower 50s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with cool and breezy onshore flow. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.



Extended: Skies will remain partly cloudy Thursday as a weak system passes to our north. If it drifts farther south, we may have to start talking precip chances, but for now it looks dry. Breezy onshore flow will keep coastal areas cool on Thursday with a slight warmup on Friday. A stronger system will arrive on the West Coast on Saturday with a more widespread rain event possible. It will likely be followed by gusty northwesterly winds.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”