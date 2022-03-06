Skip to Content
Slowly Warming

High pressure will once again build back into the area starting Sunday, leading to drier conditions and a gradual warm-up throughout the coming week.

Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds over the hills. Highs will be slightly warmer, low 60s along the coast, low to mid-60s inland. Breezy throughout the day.

Overnight: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s around the coast, 30s inland, and upper 20s inland. Frost likely for valley locations.

Monday: Temperatures will continue to warm, with mostly 60s along the coast, the return of low 70s inland. Mostly sunny.

Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm through the week, but you can expect cold mornings even as highs return to or above normal by Tuesday.  


-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 45ºF
HIGH: 63ºF

--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 41ºF
HIGH: 66ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.
- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory
- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña

-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”

