A Chance For Rain This Week

WEATHER STORY

High pressure is once again in control. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages as we kick start the new week. Dry, sunny conditions will prevail Monday however, it will be short-lived. An approaching cold front will increase clouds Tuesday into Wednesday. The system brings the chance of some light showers late Wednesday into early Thursday. As it passes cooler air and gusty conditions will follow.



Air Quality: GOOD for all reporting stations

Rest of Monday: Temperatures continue to warm with widespread 70s for both coastal and inland areas. Sunny skies, with a light breeze along the coast, gusty at times for valley locations. Clouds will be on the increase through the night.

Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s, with a few inland spots in the 30s. No fog is expected, but a few high clouds may sneak in.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, but temperatures will still be above average with upper 60s to low 70s on the coast, 70s inland.



Extended: Sunny skies return during the latter part of the week. Temperatures will remain near normal heading into the weekend. There are some indications in the longer-term computer models that the pattern might finally break down enough to allow for more frequent wet weather for the West Coast next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”