Thanksgiving (Weather) Leftovers For Days

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Warm, dry days and cool to cold nights: that’s what you can expect for the next week or so! Building high pressure will help warm our afternoons through the weekend. In the meantime, the cool, dry, long nights will be cold, especially inland where frost will be possible. No major weather events expected around the country through the weekend, though fire danger will be very high in Southern California through Friday.



Rest of Thanksgiving (Thursday): Increasing high clouds. Mild, with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s, cooling rapidly at sunset.



Overnight: Some high clouds returning; they won't stay long though. Expect lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s on the coast with isolated frost. Frost is likely for many inland spots with temps in the upper 20s to 30s.



Friday: Frosty in the morning once again for inland areas especially. Then, another mostly sunny, warm day with highs in the 60s-70s! Breezy at times.



Extended: More of the same through the weekend with chilly nights and very warm afternoons … for the next week or so. Rain chances look slim until at least December 4th.







This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”