Spring Heat

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather: High pressure settles in over the West Coast today, keeping us under a deep dome of very warm air. Light, general offshore flow will push warm air all the way to the beaches Wednesday with widespread 70s-80s for highs. The ridge slowly begins to move east on Thursday, but the warmest air will still be in place over our area. With that said, the easing of the pressure will allow for the return of onshore flow on Thursday which will really only impact coastal areas with slightly cooler temperatures. Troughing develops over the Pacific as we head into the weekend with a gradual cool down back to normal temperatures by the weekend. The pattern become more complex early next week with some potential for rain beginning Monday.





Wednesday: Sunny and very warm for this time of year. Light offshore winds early will push warm air all the way to the beaches. A weak sea breeze will then kick in late in the day. Expect highs in the 70s-80s for most areas. Briefly breezy for inland valleys in the early evening.

Overnight: Clear skies with light offshore winds. Overnight lows mainly in the 40s-50s.



Thursday: Sunny and very warm again. Slightly cooler in the coast with high sin the 70s to around 80ºF, but widespread 80s inland. Briefly breezy onshore winds reaching into the inland valleys in the early evening.



Extended: Temperatures slide downward into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Some low cloudcover will likely return to the coast. Highs should be close to normal on Eastern Sunday. Watching for rain chances next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.