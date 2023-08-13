A schedule of events for Car Week 2023

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Car enthusiasts have descended on the Central Coast for Car Week 2023.

The week started on Friday with the car show on Alvarado Street in Monterey. The Monterey Pre-Reunion kicked off on Saturday as hundreds of race cars will be getting valuable track time at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca.

The County of Monterey created an interactive map that will have a list of events taking place and how that will impact traffic on the Peninsula. You can view that map here.

You can also text CARWEEK to 888777 to get traffic information around car week.

List of Events

Monday August 14

The Porsche Monterey Classic- Porcshe Monterey will be hosting their The Porsche Monterey Classic which is an exclusive Porsche event highlighting Classic Porsches while enjoying music, whiskey, wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Porsche Monterey on 1781 Del Monte Boulevard in Seaside.

Automobilia Monterey Expo- Car fanatics can check out vintage scale model cars, signs, books and more. The event runs until Thursday Aug. 16 and will be held at the Embassy Suites in Seaside. There is an admission fee and the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday August 15

Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff- There will be over 60 classic sports cars and vintage vehicles on display for community members to see on Lighthouse Avenue in Pacific Grove. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free.

Wednesday August 16

Little Car Show- A Pacific Grove tradition returns with the Little Car Show. Micro, mini, arcane and electric vehicles that have 1,601cc displacement engines will be on display in Downtown Pacific Grove. This event will start at noon and run until 5 p.m.

Motolux- Over 3000 VIP guests will get to see vintage race cars, motorcycles and aircraft will be on display at the Monterey Jet Center. An auction will also take place during the event which runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be food, drinks and live music.

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic- Classic Cars traveling from Kirkland, WA will be arriving as they will be on display for the Concours d'Elegance. They are expected to arrive around 3 p.m.

Auction Preview Days

Gooding and Company's Pebble Beach Auctions- The only car auction held in Pebble Beach will have their preview day starting on Wednesday. The auction will be held at Parc Du Concours on 3300 Portola Road in Pebble Beach. The auction starts at 5 p.m. on Friday August 18 and 11 a.m. on Saturday August 19. For ticketing information click here.

Bonham's Quail Lodge Auction- Bonham returns with their auction that will take place at Quail Lodge Golf Club and Lodge in Carmel Valley. Their preview days starts on Wednesday and Thursday with the auction taking place at 11 a.m.

RM Sotheby's Monterey- One of the more popular auctions returns to the Monterey Conference Center. The RM Sotheby's Auction will have their preview day on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their auctions will run from Thursday thru Saturday. Tickets to the preview day will be sold on site and start at $60.

Thursday August 17

Prancing Ponies Women's Car Show- This car show features women-owned exotic, classic, muscle, sport, and electric cars. Proceeds support the Prancing Ponies Foundation's mission to 'Create Women Leaders One Girl at a Time.' The theme of this year's car show is 'Queens.' The car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Ocean Avenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea. For more information click here.

MECUM Monterey Auction- MECUM will be hosting their auction at the Hyatt Regency and Spa and the Old Del Monte Golf Course. The auction starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday and Sunday. Ticketing information is right here.

Legends of the Autobahn- Over 300 cars will be displayed throughout the Pacific Grove Golf Links along with exhibits from event sponsors. That event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rolex Motorsports Reunion- Over 500 vintage race cars will be racing at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Sega. The event will start on Thursday and ends on Sunday. Race officials will be honoring the 70th anniversary of the Corvette. For ticketing information, click here.

Monterey Jet Center Auction- Broad Arrow will be having their two-day auction which will have 150 motor cars. The preview will be on Thursday from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the auction will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance: More than 150 cars that will be at Concours d'Elegance will take the scenic drive from 17-Mile Drive to Highway 1 in Big Sur. The tour returns to Pebble around noon. Cars will begin to line up on Portola Road in Pebble Beach at 7 a.m. and the tour departs around 9 a.m.

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum: Luminaries of the automotive world will discuss topics and answer questions on everything classic and vintage car related. The event is open to the public but reservations will be required. The fourm starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fourm will be in Concours Village in Pebble Beach on Forest Lake Road and Stevenson Road.

Pebble Beach RetroAuto: There will be a variety of retail and manufacturing categories, including rare collectibles, historic automobilia and official Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance merchandise for you to grab. The retail spot will be in Concours Village. The shop will be open starting on Thursday and run until Sunday August 20. The hours are listed below.

Thursday, August 17 – Saturday, August 19

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Concours Sunday, August 20

8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday August 18

The Quail- Car enthusiasts will enjoy seeing vintage cars on display from eight different automotive manufacturers. There will also be 11 new vehicles making their debut as well. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Werks Reunion- This event will be showcasing a breathtaking array of Porsches with classic and newer models on display. The event will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monterey Pines Golf Course right next to the Monterey County Fairgrounds. The event is free but it will costs $40 to park your car.

Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally- Over 200 vintage and exotic automobiles line up on Lighthouse Avenue in Downtown Pacific Grove and then will go on a scenic cruise throughout Pacific Grove. The event starts at noon and runs until 6 p.m. The cruise will start at 5 p.m.

Saturday August 19, 2023

Monterey Motorsports Festival- Here is the newest event added to Car Week 2023. There will be vintage cars on display of course, but this festival will have electric vehicles and off-road vehicles on display as well. The event takes place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ticketing information is right here.

Exotics on Broadway: Exotic cars will be lined up on Broadway Avenue in Seaside in one of the most popluar events during Car Week. People who go to Exotics on Broadway are asked to park at Coe Avenue and General Jim Moore Boulevard. There will be a free shuttle service from the parking location to Broadway Avenue. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Concours d'Lemons- Some of the most unique cars will be on display in front of Seaside City Hall. Hoopties, Rust Buckets, Misfits, Mistakes and the worst of the automotive world will be on display and a winner will be crowned. The event is free and takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Concorso Italiano- Concorso Italiano’s unique format features more 800 vehicles of Italian origin, and its atmosphere is on the vehicles on display at Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Courses in Seaside. There will be live music and plenty of food avaliable. The event runs form 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be available here.

Ferrari Owner's Club Gathering- It will be the 25th anniversary of the Ferrari Owner's Club Gathering happening at the Barnyard Shopping Village. This year’s event will feature a display of vintage and new Ferrari Automobiles, wine tasting from various Monterey County wineries, and more. Proceeds from the event benefit Big Sur Food and Wine Foundation. The event takes place at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

Sunday August 20

Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance- The main event takes place on Sunday with the Concours d'Elegance. Some of the most valuable cars in the world will be on display as one of them will take Best in Show. The event takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Corkscrew Hillclimb- As mentioned here, Drivers are eagerly looking forward to the chance of racing the clock by rocketing reverse course toward Turn 11 and up to the finish after cresting Turn 8, which is simply known as The Corkscrew. Tickets are available right here.