Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Corkscrew Hillclimb to headline Car Week at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is revving up for another year at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The event once again attracted drivers from all over the world, including Peter Brennan who made the trip all the way from Australia.

"We came over," Brennan said. "We sent the cars across six or seven weeks ago and they arrived on Friday of last week. We're looking forward to a ripper weekend."

While it is Peter's first time at the Reunion, other drivers have been coming for years, like Alan Terpins.

"I've been doing it for twelve or thirteen years now," Terpins said. "Always love vintage cars, always love racing. It is the best of both worlds."

Drivers like Terpins and Brennan are out at the track for the Reunion, while others are gearing up for the Corkscrew Hillclimb.

The Hillclimb is a relatively new tradition that started back in 2022. Instead of dropping through the iconic corkscrew, drivers will make the climb, ascending over four stories in less than 500 feet.

"It is a very unique track," Brennan said. "I didn't realize it is such a huge elevation in some corners."

Even though drivers are competing against each other, the focus is on the racing community as a whole.

"It is more than just racing," Terpins said. "It is also about connecting with people."

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion officially kicks off on August 16 while the Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day will wrap up an exciting week on August 20.