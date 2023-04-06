Dozens flock from Pajaro to FEMA assistance center

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Dozens of families who live in Pajaro came to Veteran's Hall in Watsonville to apply for FEMA assistance.

Olga Serrano said her garage suffered extensive damage, so she didn't hesitate to come.

"We came to sign up for FEMA to see if they can help us get back what we lost," said Serrano.

Serrano said she lost half of her belongings. Many people have applied for FEMA, but the process has not been quick.

FEMA said there could be many reasons why getting approved might take longer than people hoped.

"The process can take maybe two weeks or maybe longer," said Tiana Suber, FEMA Media Specialist.

"Depending on information, if there is missing information, depends on if you continue to update with FEMA because if you had to move or find another place to live, that process can take a while."

FEMA said that it also depends on the documentation that people have. People must have an insurance claim, residency proof, and personal information.

Serrano only has one wish.

"We ask that, hopefully, FEMA can help us so we can recover the belongings we lost," said Serrano.

FEMA said that people could get up to $41,000, but it all depends on each case.