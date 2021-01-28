Additional reports of debris flow along River Road

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey County Regional Fire officials confirm mudslide activity continued along River Rd this morning.

MCRFD says the 800 block of the road that stretches from the Salinas area to Soledad in south Monterey County continues to be an issue.

Fire crews report additional slide activity late Wednesday night, although no one has been reported injured.

Video sent to KION also shows apparent slide activity at the 1200 block of River Road early Thursday morning.

The video also shows apparent slide activity in the Fort Romie area of south county.

MCRFD says they're actively patrolling River Rd for slide activity as it's one of many burn scars on the Central Coast prone to debris flow incidents at this time due to the heavy rainfall on River, Dolan, Carmel and CZU Lightning Complex burn scars.

Wednesday, Monterey County Public Works reported 20 to 25 structures had suffered moderate to severe damage from these incidents.