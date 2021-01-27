Homes and outbuildings damaged by mud flows in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District said it has been working with other fire agencies to assess properties affected by mud flows.
So far, the agency said it has found 20 to 25 homes and outbuildings with damage due to mud flows, ranging from minor to severe.
A woman was injured and taken to a hospital after becoming trapped in her home.
Read more about rescues near the River Fire burn area.
Flash flood warnings are currently in effect for the Carmel and River Fire burn areas. Anyone under evacuation orders is asked to leave the area immediately.
Comments
1 Comment
River fires and River mud flows. You folks there have had a rough 2020 and now this. Stay safe and pay attention to safety recommendations. I know hindsight is 20/20 but a few well placed cinder blocks might have diverted the mild flows around your home. Not judging…I probably would not have either, but….hindsight.