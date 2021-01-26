Evacuation orders and warnings for potential debris flow on the Central Coast

News

Monterey County

An evacuation warning has been issued for all area in and within two miles down slope of the Carmel, River and Dolan Fire burn scars. This is expected to be upgraded to an order at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Zones

R Zone 1- Pine Canyon Rd, Parker Rd, Laurel Ln, and Trimble Hill Ln. EXCEPTION: Pine Canyon Rd west of Mesa

R Zone 1a- Pine Canyon Rd west of Mesa

R Zone 2- South of River Rd from Tara Dr to Pine Canyon Rd to include all roads off Las Palmas Pkwy, Ranchito Dr, Indian Springs Rd, Redding Dr, and Belmont Circle. EXCEPTION: Cava Circle, Berry Dr west of Enos Dr

R Zone 2a- Cava Circle, Berry Dr west of Enos Dr

R Zone 3- Pine Canyon Rd, Parker Rd, Laurel Ln, & Trimble Hill Ln Evacuation Advisory: Indian Canyon, Mt. Toro Access Rd & San Benancio Rd from Troy Lane to Corral de Tierra, including Corral del Cielo Rd, Lucie Lane, and Covie Ln. The fire has moved across Pine Canyon, continuing to move to the south toward River Road. Firefighters continue to defend structures in the northern end of the fire near San Benancio/Corral de Cielo, as well as the River Road/Pine Canyon area.

R Zone 4- West of River Road from Parker Road South to Limekiln Road to include Limekiln Road.

R Zone 5- Communities north of San Benancio Rd, West of Troy Lane, Southeast of Harper Canyon Rd to include Harper Canyon Road, Weather Rock Way, Rimrock Canyon Road.

R Zone 6-

R Zone 7- West of River Road from Limekiln Road to Gonzales River Road.

R Zone 8- All areas South of Highway 68 east of San Benancio Rd, San Benancio Road south Harper Canyon Road.

R Zone 9- Areas North of Highway 68 from San Benancio Road east to include all Roads off of Portola Drive to Veronica Drive/Estoque Place

R Zone 10- All areas south within the intersection of Hwy 68 and River Road to Tara Drive and Hwy 68 south to San Benancio Road, including the Los Palmas 1 & 117 Drive Communities. This order does not include the Toro Regional Main Park area.

R Zone 11- Areas North of Highway 68 from Portola Drive and Veronica Drive/Estoque Place east, to include all roads off of Portola Drive to Creekside Court. Highway 68 remain open.

R Zone 13- All areas and roads east of Carmel Valley Road to Palo Escrito Peak from south of Tassajara Road to Finch Creek.

R Zone 13a- All areas and roads west of River Road to Palo Escrito Peak and extending south from Gonzales River Road to Puma Road.

R Zone 14a- Areas east of Carmel Valley Road extending south from finch Creek to Arroyo Seco Rd. All areas west of River Road and For Romie Road and Arroyo Seco Road extending South to Elm Avenue and Arroyo Seco Rd

R Zone 14b- Areas east of Carmel Valley Road extending south from finch Creek to Arroyo Seco Rd. All areas west of River Road and For Romie Road and Arroyo Seco Road extending South to Elm Avenue and Arroyo Seco Rd.

R Zone 15b- Areas south of Corral de Tierra Road and Underwood Road extending south to Tassajara Rd, not to include Corral de Tierra Road and Underwood Road.

C Zone 1- Cachugaua Road South of Sky Ranch Road to include Sky Ranch Road and all tributary roads, to Via Cielo to include Via Cielo.

C Zone 2- Cachuaga Road south from Via Cielo to Summerhill Road including Via Cielo, Ridgeback Road, Sycamore Road, Summerhill Road and tributaries.

C Zone 3- Nason Road south from Cachuaga Road.

C Zone 4- East of Cachagua Rd between Asoleado Dr and Tassajara Rd, including Trampa Canygon Rd, Comstat Rd, and tributaries.

C Zone 5- Tassajara Road from Cachuaga Road to East Carmel Valley Road to include all tributaries.

C Zone 6-

C Zone 7a- Area and roads on Cachagua Road south/west of Carmel Valley Road including Ridgeback Road, Buck Mountain Road, and Sky Ranch.

C Zone 7b- East Carmel Valley Road from Klondike Canyon Road extending south to Tassajara Road, and all roads and coummunities North East and South West of East Carmel Valley Road.

C Zone 8aa- The forested unpopulated areas east of San Clemente Reservoir south along Carmel River

Big Creek Zone A- In the north starting at Highway 1 at Mile Post 35, east to Anderson Peak, south along North Coast Ridge Trail to the intersection with Arroyo Seco Ridge Trail, west through Big Creek State Reserve to the intersection of Highway 1 at Mile Post 26, and north along Highway 1 to Mile Post 35.

Lucia North Zone B1- Highway 1 at Post Mile 26 (Vicente Creek Bridge), south to Highway 1 at the entrance to the Camaldoli Hermitage, not including road into the Camaldoli Hermitage, west of Highway 1 to the Pacific Ocean, east of Highway 1 to North Coast Ridge Road/Cone Peak Road.

Lucia South Zone B2- Highway 1 at the entrance to the Camaldoli Hermitage, south to Highway 1 at Nacimiento Fergusson Road, not including the road into the Camaldoli Hermitage, including Nacimiento Fergusson Road, west of highway 1 to the Pacific Ocean, east of Highway 1 to Cone Peak Road.

Partington Zone C2- Highway 1 at Anderson Canyon (Post Mile 35), north to Highway 1 at Torre Canyon (Post Mile 39), west of Highway 1 to the Pacific Ocean, east Highway 1 to North Coast Ridge Road, to include Partington Ridge Road.

Prewitt Ridge Area Zone J- South of Nacimiento Fergusson Road, West of South Coast Ridge Road to Prewitt Ridge Road including Alms Ridge.

Santa Cruz County

Evacuation Order Zones

Ben Lomond Fire District- Zones BEN-E001D, BEN-E002A, BEN-E002D, BEN-E004B

Boulder Creek Fire District- Zones BOU-E021A, BOU-E0200, BOU-E017, BOU-E016, BOU-E010, BOU-E006, BOU-E001A, BOU-E002, BOU-E033A, BOU-E038A, BOU-E031B, BOU--3030, BOU-E018A, BOU-E014, BOU-E009, BOU-E003, BOU-E001B, BOU-E015A, BOU-E039A, BOU-E040A

Felton Fire District- Zones FEL-E002A, FEL-E003B, FEL-E003C, FEL-E004A

Santa Cruz County Fire Department- Zones CRZ-E001B, CRZ-E001D, CRZ-E002B, CRZ-E003B, CRZ-E003D, CRZ-E006B, CRZ-E006C, CRZ-E007A, CRZ-E017A, CRZ-E017C

Temporary evacuation shelters are located at San Lorenzo Valley High School, Scotts Valley Community Center and Pacific Elementary School.

For help evacuating horses or livestock, call 831-708-8998. Operations will stop at 4 p.m.