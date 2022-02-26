Monterey County District Attorney investigating “officer-involved incident” in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Salinas Police Department confirms an officer-involved incident is being investigated after reports of heavy police presence in multiple areas of Salinas.

Police would not confirm whether it was a shooting incident or if there were any injuries.

Salinas PD did confirm that there was only one scene that was a part of the investigation and that it was located at Griffin and East Market Street.





The intersection of Griffin and East Market Street was blocked off during what has only been described as an "officer-involved incident" by Salinas Police. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation (KION-TV/Victor Guzman)

KION was told at the scene that the Monterey County District Attorney's Office would be investigating the matter as multiple agencies from Santa Cruz and Monterey County arrived around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to block off much of the intersection.

It appeared to be an emotional scene as officers were seen hugging one another as multiple rolls of caution tape continued to stretch through a large portion of Griffin Street.

Multiple D.A. investigators at the scene would not provide comment about the incident.