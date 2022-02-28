Suspect identified in Salinas police officer’s murder

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a Salinas police officer has been identified.

A source with the Monterey County Jail confirmed with KION that Gustavo Matias Morales, 31, was taken into custody for the shooting death of Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr.

Officer Alvarado Jr. was killed during a shootout on Friday night on Griffin and East Market Street, according to police.

Morales was arrested after shooting and killing Alvarado Jr. and taken to Monterey County Jail.

He faces charges of murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death to a peace officer.